City of San Angelo Street Report for September 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo released the Street Report for September 2021, covering the progress of active street projects, upcoming street projects and street maintenance projects throughout San Angelo, according to a statement from the City of San Angelo on Wednesday.

Below is a list of Active Street Projects throughout the City of San Angelo:

Winter Storm Street Repairs Repairs: 90% Complete



Bell Street (on track to be completed by December 2021, ahead of schedule) Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway, relocation/replacement of utilities Cost: $22 million Utility rehabilitation: $12 million Roadwork: $10 million Current Status: Utility rehabilitation – 100% complete Utilities: completed Roadway Construction – 90% complete Curb & sidewalks: Poured up to Roosevelt St. Paving: Poured up to Bryan St. Contractor: Reece Albert Inc.



Downtown Chadbourne Street (estimated 18 month project) Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway, rehabilitating aging utilities, improving pedestrian safety and access Cost: $7.6 million Current Status: Chadbourne Street from the Concho River to Beauregard Street Construction: 99% complete Sidewalk construction: 100% complete Traffic Signals, lighting: 25% complete Landscaping was delayed due to availability of plants after the winter storm in February. This should begin mid-to-late September, according to the City of San Angelo. Work on the traffic signals is underway. The Twohig and Chadbourne intersection is still closed due to franchise utility work Contractor: TiZack Concrete Inc.



North Chadbourne Street from Loop 306 to 43rd Street Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway Current Status: Water main replacement: 100% complete Sewer main replacement: 15% complete Street portion – Nearing bidding stage



Southwest Boulevard: (estimated completion date is April 2022) Construction Type: Mill and overlay, drainage and reconstruction work Cost: $5.9 million Current Status: Mill and overlay sections complete Work continues on the Southwest Boulevard low water crossing near McDonald’s. Barring any weather delays, this should be completed in September. The reconstruction of the Southwest/Southland intersection is underway and will be completed in approximately 10-12 weeks. Reconstruction of Southwest Boulevard from the low water crossing near Tractor Supply to Loop 306 is still ongoing. During this time, citizens may see closures of traffic lanes and detours. Please use caution in these areas and pay attention to traffic signage. Contractor: Reece Albert Inc.



Future Street Projects for the City of San Angelo

Chadbourne Street (Avenue L to Avenue B) Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway Design Phase: In progress



College Hills (from Loop 306 to Avenue N) Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway, drainage work, underground utilities, signalized intersection upgrades and ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps. Design Phase: 90% complete Council recently approved $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Grant to fund the installation of an underground drainage structure from behind Goodwill to the Red Arroyo.



Edmund/Glenna/29th Street Construction Type: Mill and overlay, reconstruction of roadway, utility rehabilitation Design Phase: In progress



Howard Street Construction Type: Mill and overlay. Engineering firm will be pulling core samples from roadway to verify what is under the roadway and its current condition. Design Phase: In progress



Jackson Street (Knickerbocker Road to Railroad Tracks) Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway Design Phase: 75% complete



Rio Concho Drive Construction Type: Full depth reclamation (FDR) of the roadway City staff will be going to Council on Thursday, September 9th with a recommendation to award the project



Sunset Drive (from Loop 306 near Academy to Foster Road) Construction Type: Mill and overlay Estimated Cost: $11.8 million Street Portion – $4.75 million Utilities Portion – $7 million Design Phase: Work will be contracted for design in late 2021



Other Future Projects East Harris Street Johnson Street Christoval Road S. & W. Washington Street Avenue N Smith Boulevard



Street Maintenance Projects in San Angelo

Projects performed annually as preventative maintenance procedure for City Streets 2021 Sealcoat Project – Completed in August College Hills area adjacent to Southwest Boulevard & Sunset Drive Southland Boulevard from Sam’s Club to Bermuda Drive Stone Canyon Trail from Ridgecrest Lane to Walnut Drive School House Drive Twin Mountain Drive from Massenburg Drive to Knickerbocker Road Lake area adjacent to KOA, Middle Concho & Hot Water Slough parks South Concho Drive from Knickerbocker Road to Las Lomas Drive GSB-Friction Seal Surface Treatment – Completed in June Green Acres area Rio Concho West (off Hwy 2288) Southridge subdivision High Density Mineral Bond (HA5) – completed in June Southland area Ridgecrest Lane to Walnut Hill Drive Canyon Rim Drive to Stone Canyon Trail Canyon Rim Drive to Southland Boulevard Shefflera Drive to Royal Oak Drive Grandview Drive, Clearview Drive, Scenic Vista Drive, Champions Circle Portion of Bentwood The Palms Area



Completed Street Projects

2017 MLK Boulevard – Reconstruction and relocation of utilities Southland Boulevard – Widened from Sherwood Way to Walmart traffic light

2018 College Hills Boulevard – Repaved from Loop 306 to Valleyview Drive

2019 West Concho Avenue – Widened and reconstructed asphalt roadway with concrete; installed new utilities

2021 Southwest Boulevard – Mill an overlay portion



