City of San Angelo opens two water sites until 8:00 p.m. this evening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has opened two sites open until 8 p.m. today at San Angelo Stadium and Foster Communications Coliseum for residents to drive up and receive water to be used for flushing toilets.

Please bring containers to hold water. There will be a 30-gallon limit at this time.

The sites could potentially be open tomorrow if needed. We will post updates on site hours as we receive new information.

Locations:

San Angelo Stadium

1919 Knickerbocker Road – please enter off Johnson Street, across from the Verizon building.

Foster Communications Coliseum

50 E. 43rd Street

Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.