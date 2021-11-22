City of San Angelo office closure for Thanksgiving holiday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most of the City of San Angelo offices will be closed Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Monday, November 22, 2021.

According to the release, there will be no trash pickup and the landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Residents whose scheduled pickup day is Thursday will receive service Friday, Nov. 26. Residents whose normal collection day is Friday will receive service Saturday, Nov. 27. Commercial customers whose normal collection day is Thursday will instead receive service either Wednesday or Friday.

The Health Department will report COVID-19 numbers through this Wednesday, Nov. 24. Thursday through Sunday’s numbers will be reported on Monday, Nov. 29. COVID deaths will be reported during this time if they should occur.

Fort Concho will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The fort, including the Barracks 1 Visitor Center, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, for self-guided tours. The fort will be open during its normal weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.

Among City operations that will be closed Nov. 25-26: the water billing offices, Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers, the Parks and Recreation offices, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, the McNease Convention Center, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center and the San Angelo Animal Shelter.

The Nature Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.