City of San Angelo offers FREE microchips for dogs of families in need Video

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The Animal Services Division of the City of San Angelo received sponsorships to offer 300 microchips for dogs at no cost to families in need.

Free microchips for dogs will be available from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2nd, at Food King, located at 1926 N. Bryant Blvd.

The free microchip clinic is an effort by the City of San Angelo's Animal Services Division to proactively return lost pets to owners in a neighborhood that produces the most reports of stray dogs. The goal is for animal control officers to be able to identify strays as owned pets in the field.



As a reminder, only dogs will be microchipped at the clinic.