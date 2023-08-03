SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — It is a sad day for animal, reptile and insect enthusiasts in San Angelo.

According to a press release from the City of San Angelo, the San Angelo Nature Center closed permanently as of Thursday, July 27. This is due to staffing, building requirements and federal regulations.

The City shares that a majority of the non-venomous reptiles will be relocated to Mad Mouse Zoodio at The Chicken Farm Art Center. Venomous reptiles will be transported to a facility in Edna, Texas.

“All mammals have or will also be relocated to new homes,” said the City of San Angelo.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter housed various animal species that roam West Texas from Nala the bobcat to tortious, snakes, cockroaches, birds and more.