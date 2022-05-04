SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo released a report for April 2022 on current and future road construction happening within the city.

Current Projects

Downtown Chadbourne Street

Construction along Chadbourne, from the Concho River to Beauregard Is predicted to be fully completed by July of 2022. This included the complete reconstruction of the roadway, rehabilitating any and all aging utilities and improving pedestrian safety and access. The entire project cost $7.6 million is being done by TiZack Concrete Inc.

Currently, Street construction, sidewalk construction, street lighting and traffic signal installation has been completed. What is currently ongoing is landscaping/amenities, pedestrian ramps and striping.

Southwest Boulevard

Construction of Southwest Boulevard includes mill and overlay, drainage and reconstruction work. This is estimated to be complete by summer 2022 and will cost $7.04 million. The contractor for this project is Reece Albert Inc.

Currently, Mill and overlay and reconstruction of the Southwest/ Southland intersection have been completed. Currently ongoing is the low water crossing near McDonald with the left two lays being closed due to concrete pavement installation at Green meadow and Southwest Bouvard.

Bell Street

Construction of Bell street includes the reconstruction of the roadway, relocation and replacement of utilities. This project is estimated to be complete in the 2nd quarter of 2022 and is contracted under Reece Albert Inc..

Currently completed are the utilities, roadway reconstruction and curb and sidewalks. Currently in progress includes traffic Signals and pedestrian elements both estimated to be done by late May.

College Hills Loop 306 to Avenue N

Construction of College Hills Loop 306 to Avenue N includes reconstruction of the roadway, drainage work, underground utilities, signalized intersection upgrades and ADA-compliant sidewalks

and ramps. The total cost of this project is estimated at $32.6 million and is contracted under Reece Albert Inc.

Currently, this project has not begun but is projected to start at the start of May 2022 with utility work on the north side, followed by reconstruction of the roadway. The south side will convene after.

N. Monroe Street

Construction on N. Monroe Street includes sewer replacement, mill and overlay and is estimated to be complete in May of 2022. Currently, sewer line replacement has been completed and still underway is the mill and overlay.

The N. Monroe Street crossing at Brentwood Park experienced severe damage during the 2015 storms to where the crossing was

impassable. The sewer line replacement incorporates the repair of N. Monroe. The roadway will undergo mill and overlay from N. Jefferson, south to Forest Park Avenue. Forest Park Avenue will then

undergo mill and overlay from N. Monroe east to Linden Way.

Rio Concho Drive

Construction of Rio Concho Drive includes full-depth reclamation of the roadway and is estimated to cost $1.4 million and be completed in the summer of 2022. This project is currently underway.

N. Chadbourne Street Loop 306 N. to 43rd Street

Construction of N. Chadbourne Street Loop 306 N. to 43rd Street includes the reconstruction of the roadway and is estimated to cost $4.7 million. Currently, the water main has been replaced as well as the sewer main. The street portions are nearing the bid stage.

Future projects

Edmund/Glenna/29th Street

Construction will include mill and overlay, reconstruction of the roadway, and utility rehabilitation. The design phase is 60% complete.

Chadbourne Street Ave. L to Ave. B

Construction will include the reconstruction of roadways and is still in the process of being designed.

Jackson Street Knickerbocker to RR Tracks

Construction will include the reconstruction of roadways and is still in the process of being designed.

Howard Street Glenna South to Sherwood Way

Construction will include mill and overlay, reconstruction of the roadway, and utility rehabilitation. The design process is 90% complete.

Oakes Street

Construction will include bridge repair. TxDOT will be repairing the

Oakes Street Bridge. The City will be matching 10% of the cost.

Sunset Drive Loop 306 near Academy to Foster Road

Construction will include mill and overlay and is estimated to cost $11.6 million in total (Street portion: $4.75 million, Utility portion: $7 million). Work will be contracted for design in 2022.

Other

East Harris Street

Johnson Street

Christoval Road

Avenue N

Smith Boulevard

Completed Street projects

2017

MLK Boulevard: Reconstruction and relocation of utilities

Southland Boulevard: Widened from Sherwood Way to the Walmart traffic light

2018

College Hills Boulevard: Repaved from Loop 306 to Valleyview Drive

2019

West Concho Avenue: Widened and reconstructed asphalt roadway with concrete; installed new utilities

2022

Airport Entrance Road: Roadway in front of the terminal and at Abell/Hangar Road fully reconstructed; Reary Road entrance to Hangar Road repaved.

Winter Storm Uri Repairs: Roadways that were damaged due to Winter Storm Uri have been repaired.

Oakes Street: Upgrades are complete on the water main along Oakes Street from 4th Street to College Avenue.

Red Bluff Road: Drainage culvert replacement near the entrance of Middle Concho Park

Street Maintenance

High Density Mineral Bond (HA5) – April – May

Performed annually as a preventative maintenance procedure

for some City streets. Visit ha5info.com/sanangelo for updated maps and schedules.

Areas Treated

Briarcliff Road (from Blue Ridge to Southland)

Ranch Court/Derby Court/Ranch Lane (north of Country Club Road)

Equestrian Boulevard/Winners Court/Citation Court

Sedona Trail (from Willow Circle to Rimrock Circle)

Harmony Lane (from Willow Circle to Rimrock Circle)

Willow Circle (to Green Meadow Drive)

Rimrock Circle (to Green Meadow Drive)

Aspen Avenue (to South Concho Drive)

Sentinel Circle

Warrior Avenue

Bright Avenue (to South Concho Drive)

Lynch Street

Knight Street

Lakeshore Boulevard

Chesney Lane

Case Avenue

Easton Avenue (to South Concho Drive)

Lamplighter Lane

Lamplighter Court

Lamplighter Court

Coral Way (from Red Oak Lane and Scarlet Oak Drive)

Red Oak Lane (from Coral Way to Canyon Rim Drive)

Scarlet Oak Drive (from Coral Way to Canyon Rim Drive)

Grand Canal Court

Clarice Court

Sealcoat Project – May – June

Performed annually as a preventative maintenance procedure for City streets. Expected to begin in late May. Visit cosatx.us/streets for maps and schedules.

Areas Treated