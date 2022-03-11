SAN ANGELO, Texas- The City of San Angelo released a report for March 2022 on current and future road construction happening within the city.

Current Construction

Chadbourne:

Construction along Chadbourne, from the Concho River to Beauregard, is estimated to be completed in July of 2022. According to the report the construction downtown, done by TiZack Concrete Incorporated for $7.6 million, was to rehabilitate the aging utilities, reconstruct the road, and improve pedestrian access and safety.

Chadbourne’s construction of the street, sidewalks and traffic signal installations has been completed. Pedestrian ramps are currently under construction with ongoing construction of street lighting, landscaping and amenities. Striping of the road is underway.

Soutwest Boulevard:

The Southwest Boulevard construction to help with drainage and reconstruction work is expected to be completed in April of 2022. Reece Albert Incorporated has completed the mill and overlay sections of the road.

The intersection at Southwest and Southland has also been part of the project. Construction at the intersection has been completed, with stripping being installed once the low water crossing is finished.

Concrete pavement installation is underway on the right lanes, from Loop 306 to Mcdonald’s. Once these lanes are completed, the left lanes will be closed. Green Meadow and Southwest Boulevard will then undergo concrete pavement installation.

This project costs $7.04 million.

Graphic of current road construction courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

Bell Street:

Reece Albert Incorporated is also working on the $22 million project that is taking place on Bell Street. Construction on Bell Street includes utility rehabilitation and relocation which is estimated to cost $12 million, and construction on the roadway which is set at $10 million.

Utilities, road construction, sidewalks, and curbs have been completed. The contractor is currently working on paving St. Ann and Bell Street intersection with traffic signals and pedestrian elements ongoing.

This project is estimated to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

N. Chadbourne Street and Loop 306 to 43rd Street:

Reconstruction of the roadway of North Chadbourne Street and Loop 306 to 43rd Street is estimated to be $4.7 million.

Currently, the water main replacement is completed with the sewer main replacement sitting at 15% complete. The street portion of the reconstruction is nearing the bidding stage.

College Hills and Loop 306 to Avenue N:

College Hills from Loop 306 to Avenue N is also set for road reconstruction, underground utilities, intersection upgrades, ADA-compliant sidewalks, ramps, and drainage work.

This project, being done by Reece Albert Incorporated, is estimated to cost $32.6 million. The construction has not started yet but is scheduled to begin in May of 2022.

Graphic of current road construction courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

N. Monroe Street:

During storms in 2015, the N. Monroe Street crossing at Brentwood park undertook severe damage making the crossing impassable.

N. Jefferson to Forest Park Avenue will be milled and overlayed first. Forest Park Avenue will then undergo more mill and overlay from N. Monroe to Linden Way.

Mill, overlay and replacement are estimated to be complete on N. Monroe Street in early May of 2022. So far sewer line replacement is 85% complete. Mill and overlay will begin in early April.

Rio Concho Drive:

Rio Concho Drive will be undergoing reclamation. This project is set to cost $1.4 million. Construction will begin in April of 2022 with an estimation of completion in the summer of 2022.

Graphic of current road construction courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

Future Construction:

Edmund, Glenna and 29th Street:

Edmund, Glenna and 29th Street are currently in the design phase, with 60% of the design being complete. The plans of construction on these roads include roadway reconstruction, mill, overlay, and utility rehabilitation.

Chadbourne Street, Avenue L to Avenue B:

Roadway construction along Chadbourne is planned to continue with Avenue L and Avenue B. The design phase is currently in progress.

Jackson Street and Knickerbocker to railroad tracks:

The design phase of the reconstruction of the roadway on Jackson Street and Knickerbocker is currently 75% complete.

Howard Street and Glenna South to Sherwood Way:

Mill, overlay, utility rehabilitation and road reconstruction will be taking place on Howard Street and Glenna South to Sherwood. The design phase is 60% complete.

Oakes Street:

Repairs will be made on the Oakes Street Bridge by TxDOT. 10% of the cost will be matched by the city.

Sunset Drive:

Sunset Drive has future plans to undergo mill and overlay construction near Loop 306 to Foster Road by Academy.

It is estimated to cost a total of $11.8 million. The street portion of the construction is estimated at $4.75 million and utilities are estimated at $7 million.

The design phase of this project will be contracted in 2022.