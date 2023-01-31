SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo announced that trash pickup would be canceled on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, because of potentially dangerous road conditions during the winter storm.

According to a statement issued by the City, residents whose trash is usually picked up on Tuesday should place their bins for normal trash pickup until the trash is collected.

City of San Angelo offices were closed on Tuesday during the storm, along with Tom Green County offices, the Tom Green County Public Library, and courts. Schools across San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas were also closed for the day because of the winter weather.