City of San Angelo Budget division awarded for 2018-2019 plan

San Angelo, TX — The Budget Division of the City of San Angelo has again been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officer’s Association of the United States and Canada.

City of San Angelo Public Information Officer, Brian Groves, sent a press release this afternoon:

“The GFOA said the award for the 2018-19 budget reflects the City’s commitment to meet government budgeting’s highest principles. Winners must satisfy recognized guidelines for effective budget presentations. Entries are judged on how well they serve as:

· A policy document.

· A financial plan.

· An operations guide.

· A communications device.

To earn the award, budget documents must be rated proficient in all four categories and the 14 criteria within those categories.

The Budget division has won the award for many years running. The Finance Department also annually earns GFOA honors for its comprehensive annual financial report, commonly known as the City’s audit report, and the state comptroller’s Leadership Circle Award for financial transparency.

‘We have worked diligently to develop our budget document into one that presents complex information in a manner that can be easily understood,’ Finance Director Tina Dierschke said, ‘this award demonstrates our commitment to financial transparency and highlights the Finance Department’s dedication to best practices. We are honored that a national organization has recognized these efforts.’

The 2018-19 budget, which spans the current fiscal year, can be accessed at cosatx.us/budget. Work on the 2019-20 budget is underway in preparation for the new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional organization serving nearly 19,000 government finance professionals throughout North America. Its Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting”.