SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced various closures that will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trash & Landfill

There will be no trash pickup and the landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Residents whose scheduled pickup day is Thursday will receive service Friday, Nov. 25. Residents whose normal collection day is Friday will receive service Saturday, Nov. 26. Commercial customers whose normal collection day is Thursday will instead receive service either Wednesday or Friday.

City Offices

San Angelo Animal Shelter

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

McNease Convention Center

Municipal Court

San Angelo Nature Center

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

The water billing offices

Women, Infants & Children (WIC)

The WIC office will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23 and on Thanksgiving Day. The office will also remain closed per normal business hours on Friday the 25th. The city reminds citizens that the WIC clinic is still undergoing renovations and staff is continuing to work remotely during the process. Residents looking to renew or apply for WIC services may call 325-657-4396 or email wic@cosatx.us. Applications are also available online at texaswic.org.

Concho Valley PAWS

CV PAWS will hold special Thanksgiving hours from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Offices will be closed Nov. 24-26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Then, normal operation hours of 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays will resume next week.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho will be closed from Nov. 24-26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operation hours of 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays will resume next week.

City offices will reopen, unless previously mentioned, at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov 28.