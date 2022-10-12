SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is to host various events and wants to inform you of the spookiness happening in the city throughout the next couple of weeks.

Fort Concho After Dark

Fort Concho is hosting its annual Fort Concho After Dark event. It is scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 22, starting at the Barracks 1 Visitor Center, located at 630 South Oakes St.

Tickets are required due to limited tour capacities. General tickets are $10, fort members are $8 and children under 6 are free. You must pick up tickets in person at the Visitor Center or purchase them over the phone at 325-657-4444. Tickets for Friday the 14th are sold out.

Fright Fest at the San Angelo Nature Center

The San Angelo Nature Center, located at 7409 Knickerbocker Rd. is hosting a Fright Fest. It is scheduled to happen between 6 p.m.and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Visitors can expect games, crafts, door prizes, face painting, a parade of animals and trick-or-treat stations.

Tickets cost $3 for adults and $2 for children and it is free for children ages 3 and under.

For more information call 325-942-0121.

San Angelo Fire Department “Truck or Treat”

All eight stations of the San Angelo Fire Department are to host a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween Night, Monday, Oct. 31.

Come out in your costumes, see the trucks and get some Halloween candy!

The stations ask that visitors do not park or block the driveway at the fire stations.

Check out the addresses below to see which station is the closest to you.