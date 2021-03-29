City infrastructure projects making progress

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo has had some fairly extensive construction going on the last few years, with some wondering just how far along these projects are. According to city staff, the Bell Street project is between 75% and 80% complete. What remains is some additional street and sidewalk work, and then “dressing up.”

One core project currently causing minor traffic disruptions throughout downtown is the work on Chadbourne Street. That project is aiming to improve both accessibility and the look of the downtown area. “We have the downtown streetscape project going on right now at downtown Chadbourne,” explained Shane Kelton, Executive Director of Public Works for the city of San Angelo. “Not only reworking the streets and rehabbing the streets but also the pedestrian elements as far as the sidewalks, ADA [compliant] ramps, all the signal lighting and bringing that up to standards.”

Some residents and business owners may have questions about potential interruptions of power and water utilities. While traffic may have been impacted, city staff says utilities should not be. “There shouldn’t be hardly any disruption in any utility services,” said Kelton. “As they’re going along and replacing utilities, they will replace the utility whether that’s a waterline, sewer line. Then they will put the new one in, and then tap into it before they remove the old one.”

Other projects include the intersection of Southwest Blvd. and Southland Blvd. which should begin in April, 2021. Additional projects throughout town and around the Red Arroyo are awaiting bids.