SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Multiple City of San Angelo offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Listed below are city operations that will be closed on July 4:

Animal Shelter

City Hall and the Community Development Building

City Hall Annex

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

Nature Center

Parks and Recreation offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

WIC (Women, Infants & Children)

City offices will reopen Wednesday, July 5. There will be no interruptions in garbage collection and the landfill will remain open, the City of San Angelo said.

According to a release from the City of San Angelo, multiple celebrations will be taking place in San Angelo for Independence Day.

Mark the country’s 247th anniversary with Fort Concho during their old Independence Day celebration on July 4. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hourly artillery salutes will take place on the Parade Ground near Barracks 1 Visitor Center. Visitors can watch artillery and enter the visitor’s center for free. For more info about the fort’s holiday schedule and events, call 325-657-4444 or visit fortconcho.com.

The City reminds San Angelo citizens that possessing or shooting fireworks within the city or 5,000 feet of city limits is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a max fine of $2,000. To report illegal fireworks, contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 325-657-4315.

Day passes at Middle Concho Park and Spring Creek parks at Lake Nasworthy are available upon entry at the gate for $3 per vehicle for county residents and $6 per vehicle for non-residents. For $6, camping permits can be bought per car for county residents and $12 for non-residents. Dollar bills larger than $20 will not be accepted at the lake gates.

Visit cosatx.us/July4 for more information about Independence Day weekend in San Angelo.