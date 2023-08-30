SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation has revealed in its Aug. 30 meeting that progress has been made toward the development of ASU’s new facility for training future pilots.

Approximately three acres of land north of the San Angelo Regional Airport’s skyline hangar have already been leased by ASU for the facility’s construction. ASU is now moving forward in the design of the project.

The building’s floor plan is expected to cover 15,000 square feet, and its cost has so far been estimated to be around $6 million. The facility is also projected to need 30 aircraft to meet its anticipated demand, 18 of which have already been provided by San Angelo’s Skyline Aviation Inc. flight school and 6 of which are on order by Skyline Aviation.

“We first thought this was a $4 million project, and then it became a $5 million project, and now, in total, it’s closer to $8 million,” Donald Topliff, ASU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, said during Wednesday’s meeting. “We have a significant amount of that already in the bank, but right now we’re about a $1.5 million short of where we’d like to be to go to the [Texas A&M Board of Regents] in November.”

The location will be used to train students enrolled in ASU’s Bachelor of Commercial Aviation program, housing classrooms and simulation training facilities for the pilots of tomorrow. This comes at a time when, according to information provided by the development corporation, the commercial aviation program is expected to accrue approximately 250 students when it becomes fully operational.

“Our goal is to be one of the top five aviation programs in the United States — and No. 1 in Texas, of course,” Topliff said.

The facility is not without its needs, however. The new location would require around 50 certified flight instructors to accommodate the 250 students expected to enroll in the program. Additionally, the City of San Angelo Development Corporation has been asked to pay $2 million of the project’s anticipated $6 million cost — not including the $1.5 million the project is currently lacking — through the utilization of sales and use tax funds.

“We’re not trying to build a Taj Mahal, but we do think it’s important that it be a facility that, when we’re recruiting students and people show up, it looks the part of a No. 1 program,” Topliff said.

Topliff also stated that should things go accordingly, the construction of the facility would begin in December of 2023 and wrap up sometime around December of 2024 or January of 2025.

Jeremy Valgardson, the airport director of the San Angelo Regional Airport, commented that ASU’s involvement with the airport would help facilitate business by justifying the addition of a parallel runway to Mathis Field.

“It would be an indirect benefit from having the program here that we could have an additional runway, a bigger runway where we could start enticing more business,” Valgardson said.

Julie Efferson, a corporate public relations manager at San Angelo’s VGI Tecnology Inc. and mother of a son who had completed a commercial aviation program at Lousiana Tech University, was also present at the meeting and discussed how pilots trained by ASU’s program may choose to stay in San Angelo, bolstering the city’s aviation business as a result.

After all of the information was presented, the City of San Angelo Development Corporation held a motion to negotiate and execute all necessary documents relating to providing the project with the approximately $2 million partial funding it needed. The motion passed with a 4-to-1 vote.