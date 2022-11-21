SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced a special City Council meeting set to take place on Tuesday, November 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the McNease Convention Center, located at 501 Rio Concho Dr. in order to canvass votes from the Nov. 8 election day.

The meeting, which is open for the public to attend, is required under the Election Code to take place between the third and 14th day following a November election and will finalize the tally of every vote that took place during the voting period.

The meeting will take place on the 14th day since the election and will canvass the unofficial results from Proposition A; to make San Angelo a Sanctuary City for the unborn and outlaw abortion. The canvass will finalize the voting results and furthermore, may provide a date to put the new ordinance into effect.