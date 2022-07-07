SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo City Council unanimously passed a proposal to allocate the 2022 CDBG and HOME grant funds.
Proposed CDBG/HOME Project Descriptions
City of San Angelo 2022 CDBG/HOME Projects Funding Worksheet
In the meeting that took place Thursday morning, Neighborhood & Family Services Director Bob Salas presented the proposal before the council the continuation of a five year plan that includes five objectives:
- Providing decent housing
- Increasing home ownership
- Revitalizing deteriorating neighborhoods
- Increasing the affordable housing stock
- Assisting special needs citizens
With the passing, there will be an approximate of $669,743 allocated to CDBG and $467,050 to the HOME grant funds.