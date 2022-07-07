SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo City Council unanimously passed a proposal to allocate the 2022 CDBG and HOME grant funds.

Proposed CDBG/HOME Project Descriptions

City of San Angelo 2022 CDBG/HOME Projects Funding Worksheet



In the meeting that took place Thursday morning, Neighborhood & Family Services Director Bob Salas presented the proposal before the council the continuation of a five year plan that includes five objectives:

Providing decent housing

Increasing home ownership

Revitalizing deteriorating neighborhoods

Increasing the affordable housing stock

Assisting special needs citizens

With the passing, there will be an approximate of $669,743 allocated to CDBG and $467,050 to the HOME grant funds.