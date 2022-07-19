SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San AngeloCity Council announced the appointment of Patrick Brody as the San Angelo Fire Department fire chief on Tuesday, July 19th.

Brody has been serving the city of San Angelo for the past 21 years and shared he is ready to continue to serve the city he loves.

“I’m humbled and honored that the City has selected me for this position,” Brody said. “I’ve spent the majority of my life in San Angelo – I love this community and the San Angelo Fire Department.”

Brody began his career with the San Angelo Fire Department in 2001. During this time Brody has received master certifications in aircraft and structural firefighting as well as being a certified hazardous material incident commander, incident commander, and incident safety officer.

Brody also has a Certified Fire Executive designation from the Texas Dire Chiefs Association.

From February 2022 to July 2022, Brody served as the interim fire chief and was assistant fire chief of administration three years prior.

“It is an honor to be able to continue to serve the citizens and the members of our department,” Brody said. “San Angelo is a rapidly growing community and our department is prepared and excited to meet the demands of the future.”

City Manager Daniel Valenzuela said he is confident Brody will be an asset as fire chief.

“Through his experience, successes and years in the San Angelo Fire Department, Chief Brody is a proven leader,” Valenzuela said. “I am assured in his abilities to excel in this new position.