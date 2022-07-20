SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo City Council members discussed increasing some usage fees for San Angelo’s municipal swimming pool on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

During their meeting Council heard from city staffers about proposed increases in private rental rates because of the high demand and increasing operating costs.

The pool just opened for the summer this month after extensive operations system maintenance.

The rental rates are for special events and the majority of dates fill up within weeks. The proposed fee change would be an increase of $50 for groups of up to 100 people. The increases, if approved, would be implemented starting next summer.