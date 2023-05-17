SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — City Council members for districts one, three, and five were sworn in at this week’s city council meeting. This comes after the final results were released from the May 6 general election.

Returning to Single Member District one is Tommy Hiebert. Some of the projects he hopes to complete in his new term include securing a sustainable reliable source of water and keeping San Angelo competitive in the compensation department compared to other cities.

“You start working on things as a city council member and you want to try and complete as much as you can so we have some things we’re working on right now. I’m looking forward to continuing that work and seeing some of those through to completion,” said Councilmen Hiebert.

District Five incumbent Karen Hesse Smith regains her seat. She wants the city to be a good community development partner for everyone.

“It’s an honor to serve that district and represent my friends, neighbors at large, and the greater population of San Angelo. We believe that it is our duty to have a vision for a city of the future and it’s our obligation to create that. We’re ready to get back to work,” said Councilwoman Smith.

District three is the only contested race with incumbent Harold Thomas defeating Michael Lepak. He shares that the city council wouldn’t be great without the people who live here and share their issues.

“I’ve got people that call me every day that need to have questions answered or need to have an issue resolved. For me it’s about that, it’s about getting back in and meeting those citizens’ needs,” said Councilmen Thomas.

After the swearing-in was complete City Council took a brief intermission to celebrate those welcomed back to the council.