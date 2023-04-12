SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Early voting starts April 24 for this year’s May city elections. Voters will cast ballots in city council elections and vote to change some qualifications for a police chief.

The city council seats in districts 1, 3 and 5 are up for election Tommy Hiebert and Karen Hesse Smith are running for re-election unopposed. The only contested race is for district three, incumbent Harry Thomas is being challenged by Michael LePak.

During the candidate forum held on Wednesday, April 11, water usage and increasing population were popular topics. Election day is Saturday, May 6.