SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City Council discussed a proposal from a local archeologist group to secure and develop the historic Concho Mail Station site off Highway 87 and the South Concho River as a public interpretive area.

A public interpretive area is an area used for providing tour groups with information regarding the activities and history that occurred on a historic site.

According to the Report to Mayor and Members of City Council, Tom Ashmore, President of the West Texas Archaeology Society and local historian, has led an extensive research project documenting the location of the Concho Mail Station, a transportation and mail delivery stop that served Fort Concho and San Angelo in the 1870s and 1880s.

The Mail Station is located on a parcel of city-owned land near US Highway 277/87 (Bryant Blvd) bridge over the Benficklin crossing of the Concho River. Including the military camp, the mail station covers about three acres of land. Included in the report it noted that this location is used as a trash dump and has had some occupancy by the homeless.

This historic site played a significant part in the history of West Texas, being the access point for all passengers and mail coming from across Texas. The compound was host to 34 civilians and 7-15 soldiers living and working and became sacred ground after the 1882 flood where six people lost their lives.

Since the land’s historic nature relates to Fort Concho, Ashmore first presented his findings and recommendations to the Fort Concho Museum Board at its February 21 regular meeting. The board was supportive of his efforts and plans, but noted it lacked any authority in this area and suggested that fort and city staff work with him to make an eventual presentation to City Council and seek direction.

Tom Ashmore presented a draft of a series of walking trails and stopping points to the council to create the public interpretive area. These areas included a parking lot, stagecoach location, military camp areas, housing area, walk area along the river growth and more.

Mayor Brenda Gunter was impressed with the proposal and voiced concern regarding the funding to create the walking trails but felt it was something that should be worked towards.

“It is an important part of our history and we don’t want to lose it or ignore it,” said Mayor Gunter.