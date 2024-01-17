SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo City Council witnessed a presentation highlighting many of the issues Animals Services programs across the United States and in San Angelo are facing and discussed how they could be remedied during the Tuesday, Jan. 16, City Council meeting.

The presentation was given by Morgan Chegwidden, assistant director of Neighborhood & Family Services in the City’s Animal Services division. According to Chegwidden, the presentation was focused largely on the dog-related problems both the City and the nation face.

A video of the Tuesday, Jan. 16, City Council meeting. Discussion about Animal Services begins at 2:09:43 and ends at 3:15:27.

According to Chegwidden’s presentation, the U.S. has seen approximately 245,000 more dogs taken in by shelters this year, marking a 5% increase as compared to the prior year. This increased intake is faced with a 1.2% decrease in adoptions nationwide and an observed increase in average length of stay, with one shelter reporting length of stay rising from 15-18 days to 28-30 days.

Altogether, these factors are forcing shelters to euthanize animals based on lack of space “for the first time in years,” according to Chegwidden. These shelters also include no-kill shelters, which are often faced with the difficult task of maintaining their commitment while managing a burgeoning dog population amid gradually declining adoption rates and growing lengths of stay.

“There are groups that have sought life-saving measures, and even private shelters that have been at a high live release rate, that are now, in late 2023 and going into 2024, making space-based euthanasia decisions for the first time in years,” Chegwidden said. “They are euthanizing entirely because they are full — not because of medical reasons, not because of temperamental behavior, simply because they are full.”

On the local scene, Chegwidden noted that San Angelo is faced with several issues spawned by this nationwide dog problem. Below is the list of them provided in the presentation, with clarifying notes added in subsections:

Pressures on owners

Dog food costs 16% more than last year

Restrictive housing i.e. people moving out of a home, people moving into a location that does not allow certain pets

Managed owner surrender policy, capacity policies that, while potentially beneficial in streamlining the City’s response to Animal Services issues, have had an observed impact on the dog problem

Limited resources, safety nets Animal Services’ limited resources and safety nets that they can distribute to San Angelo residents has often led to pet owners dumping their animals at the Animal Shelter or letting them loose (34 dogs were dumped at the shelter in 2023)

Need pet-friendly housing legislation, home-to-home owner surrender network, free microchips for target neighborhoods These are potential solutions to the dog problem, but Animal Services believes that San Angelo’s lack of these programs has become an issue



The issues outlined in Chegwidden’s presentation, without added explanatory notes.

Chegwidden then discussed a handful of methods that could be implemented to potentially de-escalate or resolve the dog problem. One such method is the passing of pet-friendly housing legislation, which would allow more San Angelo residents to own pets by relaxing or removing animal restrictions seen in several rental properties.

“We would just ask for those that can lift the restriction on breed and size to please join this movement about increasing and improving animal care in our community,” Chegwidden said.

Another proposed solution is a “home-to-home owner surrender network,” a platform that would be hosted by Animal Services that would allow those who wish to surrender their pets can be matched with people who want the pets. Though the City Council seemed skeptical of the idea at first, citing that the process of giving another person a pet could already be done with little City oversight, Chegwidden assured that the network would serve as a dedicated platform designed to facilitate this exchange in the event of a crisis.

“This would just be another resource and a platform where you know that’s what you’re going for,” Chegwidden said. “Social media gets so bogged down with home-breeders selling puppies against City ordinances … this is the specific avenue for this specific need.”

The final suggested solution is offering free microchips for “target” neighborhoods, neighborhoods defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as being areas with the most calls for Animal Services, highest pet intake and fewest animal redemptions. Animal Services believes that if these neighborhoods can access microchipping services for their pets, there will be fewer animals taken in by the shelter should they be lost or abandoned.

“We want large-scale microchips offered in our target neighborhoods,” Chegwidden said. “Free microchips to target neighborhoods is something that can be launched at any scale. We get our microchips at a cost of $7, so even $2,000 can fund 300 microchips.”

Finally, Chegwidden’s presentation gave statistics observed by Animal Services regarding the Animal Shelter and confirmed cases of bites in San Angelo. While the nation has seen a 5% increase in animal intake, San Angelo’s numbers haven’t reflected that: 2023 saw 2,901 animals adopted by the shelter, 1,491 of which were dogs.

Meanwhile, although field services conducted by Animal Services have stayed largely the same compared to the prior year, one statistic had grown concerningly large — out of the 6,111 field service cases conducted last year, 264 were animal-to-person bites, constituting a 56% increase in bites.

“That’s something we have got to get on top of and have got to tackle,” Chegwidden said.

Finally, Chegwidden offered the City Council recommended actions that could be taken within the City to resolve Animal Services’ challenges. They are as follows:

Legislative Pet-friendly housing ordinance

Community Support Adoptions Home-to-home owner surrenders

Funding Field services Outreach — microchips in target neighborhoods



The Animal Shelter Advisory Committee is set to meet Thursday, Jan. 18, in McNease Convention Center, located at 501 Rio Concho Drive. A public comment period is scheduled for the meeting.