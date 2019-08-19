City Council calls special election for Nasworthy Trust

The City Council has called for a special election on Nov. 5 regarding the use of the Lake Nasworthy trust fund.

On Nov. 5th citizens will be asked to vote regarding using a portion of the fund to help pay for the sewer project at Lake Nasworthy. If approved, some of the funds would also address several quality-of-life improvements around the lake. Those include boat ramps, fishing piers, shoreline erosion control, and sandy beaches.

The wastewater system around the lake was installed piecemeal over decades. As a result, it relies upon a complex configuration of 26 lift stations and more than 100 grinders.

The current system relies upon an uncased, 8-inch main that crosses the lake. If that main were to fail, sewage could not be moved from the area, it might seep into the lake, or both.

This proposed project would install twin cased mains. So if either of the two pipes failed or required maintenance, there would be no interruption in service and would mitigate any seepage into Nasworthy.

This project will not be inexpensive. The estimated cost is $32 million dollars. The Lake Nasworthy fund has about $15 million in it. That balance grows each time the City sells a parcel of land around the lake. The fund can be used for any purpose as long as voters approve.

Election Day will be Nov. 5, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Early voting will be Oct. 21-30, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 31-Nov. 1, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

For more information on the special election visit cosatx.us/elections.

Citizens can learn more about the project by visiting cosatx.us/LakeNasworthy.

Source: Public Information Officer, City of San Angelo