SAN ANGELO, Texas – In a unanimous vote, San Angelo City Council approved an amendment to the City Ordinance banning archery equipment within city limits with the exception of on personal property. It will also impose an offense if an arrow leaves your property.



This involves City Ordinance Chapter 8 “Offenses and Nuisances,” regarding “Air Guns, Firearms, and Weapons.”

San Angelo Police Department Assistant Police Chief Tracy Fincher presented the proposal to regulate the firing of archery devices within the City of San Angelo and to bring the Article into compliance with Texas Statutes.

In a report to City Council, a recent incident involving an archery device within a residential area of the city prompted a review of the section of City Ordinance addressing “Air Guns, Firearms, and Weapons”.

Assistant Chief Fincher explains, “Late last year, we had an incident where an archery enthusiast impelled an arrow into his neighbor’s roof. When officers responded, we realized after review that we didn’t have anything to address that.”

A letter to City Council opposing the amendment says, “Archery equipment is the only way a hunter, such as myself and many others, can legally harvest deer inside city limits.”

The letter’s author also says, “I do completely agree with the need for a law on the books to allow law enforcement to hold a person responsible for actions with archery equipment that result in personal harm or damage to property. However, I also feel the need to voice my opinion in favor of continuing to allow the use of archery equipment inside some city limits. There are a number of large tracts of land so the landowner and the health of the deer herd would be affected negatively by the ban of archery equipment.”

Documents made available by the city explain, “Due to public safety concerns with this activity, this amendment regulates the firing of archery devices within the city limits by creating a violation of the projectile crosses into another person’s property.”

City Ordinance Sec. 8.02.001 defines an archery device as “Any bow, compound bow, longbow, crossbow, crossbow pistol or any other device capable of firing an arrow or bolt. Archery devices shall not include toys.”