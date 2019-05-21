City Council approves storm-related resolution Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN ANGELO, Texas - San Angelo City Council members held an emergency session today to approve a storm resolution that does several things including relaxing some fees temporarily for San Angelo residents.

"We have certain ordinances right now that we don't think are appropriate in this time of this disaster that we've had on the north side," said Theresa James, the City Attorney for the City of San Angelo.

City Council held an emergency meeting to discuss a resolution to assist residents with storm recovery following Saturday morning's tornadoes. Part of the resolution was temporarily suspending late water bill fees.

"Late fees are gonna be waived for people in the affected area," added James.

Residents who live north of 20th street between Main and Poe streets will have late fees on water bills waived for 30 days for any charges occurring after May 18 (other requests will be decided on a case-by-case basis).

Another part of the resolution discussed was the current issue on debris around the city.

"They approved an emergency contract to help us manage the debris," explained James.

As part of the resolution, the Council will also be waiving the fee to redeem a stray animal at the Animal Shelter for 30 days and extending the hold period for strays to June 4 for all San Angelo residents.

All residents will also have building permit fees waived for the next 180 days for repairs to storm-damaged structures.

The last thing on the Council's agenda for this special meeting was an expenditure from the fund balance of the Solid Waste Fund for fees and services related to storm recovery.

"We authorized $250,000 to spend on the recovery efforts," added James.

With all of these revisions, the Council hopes to relieve some of the affected residents' worries.

"I just wanna say that we're here to help these people in any way that we can. Just want them to know that I ask God to help them and keep them safe," said Lucy Gonzales, Council Member, District 4.