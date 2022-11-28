SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced that Christmas at Old Fort Concho will open this weekend on Friday, Dec. 2 with an entire slate of holiday displays, special exhibits, living history, shopping, food, events and ongoing entertainment that will last throughout the weekend.

The following will be the fort’s hours during the weekend…

Friday, Dec, 2: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will cost $3 to attend for children between the ages of 7 to 17, $5 for military and seniors and $7 for adults.

On Saturday, the San Angelo Lions Club will host a Pancakes with Santa Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Stables Hall on Henry O. Flipper Street. General admission tickets are $8; combo breakfast and admission tickets are $12.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, volunteers will participate in an 1800s-style baseball game on the Parade Ground. Later that evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., a period concert and dance titled “A Musical Night in Another Century,” will be performed will be held at the stables and will feature music from the Sweet Song String Band,

Then on Sunday, the San Angelo Cowboy Church will host a Chuck Wagon Breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. church service at the stables. Tickets are $10 for the breakfast and the church service is free to all.

Numerous activities will be ongoing throughout the weekend that includes:

Several programs by the Concho Cowboy Company.

Hourly artillery fires during daylight hours, excluding a break at noon.

Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Headquarters Building.

Gingerbread House and Decorated Cookie Contest on display in the Quartermaster.

New buffalo soldiers exhibit in the Barracks 1 Visitor Center.

Pony rides, petting zoo, children’s train ride

and more.

To ensure the safety of guests and participants, the city also announces that only service animals will be allowed on-site during the event.

For more information, visit fortconcho.com, call the fort at 325-481-2646 or drop by the main offices and Visitor Center at 630 South Oakes where tickets and weekend passes for all special events are sold.