SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and partners gathered at the McNease Convention Center to reflect over the past year.

During the Chamber of Commerce’s “Under the Big Top” Banquet, the chamber recognized multiple members who have helped San Angelo grow and presented this year’s Citizen of the Year award. This year’s recipient is actually a couple. Barbara Rallo and Treva Boyd are recognized for their work with “En Plein Air Texas.”

Over the past year, the organization producer 187 paintings valued at over a half-a-million dollars creating income for 31 artists and more than a quarter-a-million in net revenue for the museum’s children program.

The Chamber announced their theme for 2022 which is “Growing Business and Building Community.”