SAN ANGELO, Texas- Headed into their seventh season, Circle S Acres is back open just in time for the spooky season.

“Our opening day is September 30th and the last day of our season will be November 5th,” said co-owner Lindsey Schaertl.

Whether twisting and turning through a custom four-acre corn maze, picking fresh flowers from the garden, or ensuring you have the best jack-o-lantern on the block as you pick from 30 different types of pumpkins, you are sure to be in for a treat.

“The corn maze is one of our biggest attractions. We put a different design on it every year. This year we chose to do Noah’s Ark so the ariel photo looks fantastic,” said Schaertl. “Our vases are 15 dollars; with that, you can pick as many of these zinnias as you want, and then our sunflowers we limit to two.”

We’ve seen the drought impact rancher and farmers but corn maze growers, well they’re no different.

“Of course, we did have the drought and that hurt us a little bit,” said Chad Schaertl. “It was hard to get the corn to sprout but we planted a bit deeper and it came in really good. It’s probably the tallest we’ve ever had even with the drought.”

The tall corn will be the location of something spooky for something special, their annual haunted maze.

“It is a fundraiser for the San Angelo Broadway Academy here in town. Those kids will dress up and look very scary. They do a fantastic job with their makeup and they’ll get out there and will spook you, jump out at you, and chase you. It’s all in good fun,” said Schaertl.

Pumpkin spice and everything nice or scary, can all be found at Circle S Acres!