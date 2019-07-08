Christoval play day

Lots of fun in Christoval as they held their 5D Play Day. For a $30 fee, entrants could run five events. About twenty people showed up to watch the three contestants.

Points were accumulated throughout the season for prizes, and payouts are paid for each division at every playday. Times for all events are added together to place in divisions for payouts.

“It just depends on if we catch it at a good time or not,” explained Tanya Millican, co-chair for the Cowboy Church Arena. “We have had as many as 30 contestants at a play day and we have had as few as 5 contestants in a play day.”

For more information, visit the organizations facebook page.