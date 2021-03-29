Christoval County Fair raises $40,000 for school improvements

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Christoval County Fair replaced the annual Fall Festival fundraiser for the Christoval Elementary PTO. The fair took place on Saturday, March 27 and included a petting zoo, live music, food and raffles.

“Normally this is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it’s typically in the fall,” explained Christoval PTO Board Secretary Abby Long. “But with covid and everything we decided to hold off, wait a minute, and see what was going to happen. So once spring came around and things started looking up and looking better, we decided to do this event outside.”

The funds raised go to infrastructure and other improvements to area schools such as new playground equipment. “All proceeds go back to the school,” said Stacy Mecke a fourth grade teacher at Christoval Elementary. “Everything they work hard to get everything donated; our kids rocked the raffle ticket sales for the raffle prizes. Our community has donated handmade goods for the country store.”

The fundraising goal is to beat the roughly $30,000 raised last year, and in spite of covid they did it. At the time of this report, though final counting was not done, they had managed to raise at least $40,000.