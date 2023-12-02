SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s finally time for Fort Concho’s biggest annual event of the year, Christmas at Old Fort Concho, and just in time for the holidays. Visitors can experience holiday festivities all weekend long and see living history reenactors.

KSAN’s Maya Skinner spoke with Chief Broken Eagle at the event. Broken Eagle is a “Living History” re-enactor who said he tells stories passed down to him from older generations.

“A lot of my stories were handed down to me by my grandmother. I have stories that cover [topics] from pollution to computers — that I do not use — but I tell them a real good story about that,” said Broken Eagle. “The stories are so unique. The children get a lot out of it.”

Broken Eagle said being able to teach history to so many over the years has been a meaningful part of his life.

“I’ve taught for thirty-something years here with the children. I’ve even met children from thirty years ago who are adults. They remember the stories that I told them,” said Broken Eagle. “It means a lot to me because it gets my tribe recognized. It recognizes my grandmother, my family, and all the people who have been my friends for years.”

Christmas at Old Fort Concho is the fort’s largest annual event. It takes place the first full weekend of every December.

Volunteers finished setting up the buildings for shopping and entertainment on Friday afternoon while re-enactors set up displays on the grounds for a look at life on the frontier in the late 1800s.

“Every year at Christmas, before we open up to the public, we actually open up for the kids, especially the school-aged kids,” said Brendalee Brown, Visitor and Volunteer Coordinator at Fort Concho. “The kids get to come out and see what the fort has especially when it comes to the settlers, the living historians, the cannons and any of our firearms that we have on display.”

The event lasts through Sunday, December 3rd at 4 p.m.