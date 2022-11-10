SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Conchos’ largest event of the year is well underway as San Angelo transitions into the holiday spirit for the 41st year.

The event is held during the first full weekend in December and turns the fort into a winter wonderland filled to the brim with hundreds of re-enactors and period traders who bring the 1800s to life.

The event also features artillery demonstrations, merchants and artisans from across Texas, strolling musicians and activities, and a food court.

Schedule:

Friday, December 2: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 3: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 4: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets:

Daily Admission Adults: $7 Seniors(60+) and Military: $5 Children(7-17): $3 Children 6 and under: Free

Weekend passes Adults: $14 Seniors and Military: $10 Children: $6



For more information call (325) 481-2646 or visit www.fortconcho.com