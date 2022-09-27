Members of the community lining up for the grand opening of Chipotle in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 3515 S. Jackson St., opened its doors to San Angelo today with a sheep reveal at 10:15 a.m. and a grand opening a 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

This restaurant will be the first to open in San Angelo with a Chipotlane, a drive-thru lane that allows customers to place orders digitally and pick up their food without having to leave their vehicles.

Members of the community lining up for the grand opening of Chipotle in San Angelo.

Grand opening of Chipotle.

San Angelo native and Vice President of Digital Marketing and Off-Premise Tressie Lieberman shared her feelings for Chipotle’s opening.

“As a San Angelo native, I am thrilled that my community will now have access to Chipotle’s real ingredients with two new Chipotle restaurants.,” Lieberman commented. “We’ve created a seamless and convenient experience for our guests whether they choose to dine in-restaurant or order digitally for delivery or pickup via the Chipotlane or mobile order pickup.”

Not only is the new Chipotlane a first, this Chipotle is also the first to participate in the Downtown San Angelo Inc. Sheep Specatular art project. Shortly before the grand opening of the store, the 106th sheep in San Angelo was revealed.

Members of the City of San Angelo and Chipotle stand with the new sheep that was unveiled before the grand opening of the restaurant.

“Sheep-Poat-Lay” the vivid Chipotle Sheep that was unveiled shortly before the grand opening of the new restaurant.

Chipotle employees standing with “Sheep-Poat-Lay” the Chipotle Sheep shortly before the grand opening of the restaurant.

Along with adding a new spot to dine at in San Angelo, Chipotle is also offering the opportunity for people to host fundraisers. Chipotle shares it has hosted 286 thousand fundraisers, raising $83 million for causes that fans of the restaurant supported. During fundraisers, Chipotle gives back 33% of the event sales, including in-person and digital orders to the respective cause. For more information on how to team up with Chipotle for a fundraiser, visit the fundraising page of the website.

Chipotle works to ensure food that is served to their customers are real food. This Mexican grill serves only 53 ingredients, all of which can be produced. Chipotle says their burritos, salads, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas and more do not contain any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is open Monday through Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.