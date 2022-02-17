SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas will be hosting the grand opening of both the Town and Country Plaza and Hope House facility and Legrand Family Facility as well as celebrating their 30th anniversary of serving the Concho Valley Thursday, February 24th at 2:00 p.m.

The public is welcome to join the Children’s Advocacy Center as they celebrate the opening of two new campuses. Along with providing an open house of the facilities, First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbot will be present to give special remarks for the event. The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce will also be hosting a commemorative ribbon cutting at the event.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas has been serving San Angelo and the Concho Valley for the past 30 years. Through different programs like C.A.S.A., Hope House, family enrichment programs and outreach many children that currently or have experienced abuse or neglect have been able to receive needed help. The Children’s Advocacy Center has also helped provide families and caregivers tools needed to help create nurturing homes for their children.

For more information about the event or to learn more about the Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas contact 325-653-HOPE.