SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas, Inc. (CAC) announced its new chief executive officer on July 26.

According to a press release, Justin M. DeLoach was appointed by the CAC Board of Directors for the 50199(c)3 Non-Profit Organization that serves victims of child abuse and provides additional child advocacy and prevention services in the Concho Valley.

Justin M. DeLoach, CEO of Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas

DeLoach, who is a native of Littlefield, Texas, moved to San Angelo to attend Angelo State University. In 2008 DeLoad graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business from the university. In over 12 years, DeLoach has found his passion for helping others, the value of philanthropic development or non-profits and engaging resources to support needs within the community.

DeLoach joined the CAC in 2018 as the director of community development. CAC shares that DeLoach helped build the first Development branch in the then 25 years of the non-profit. In 2020, DeLoach was selected s the chief development officer where he oversaw development, education, community outreach programs, and marketing for the last three years.

CAC shares that DeLoach has helped build successful community campaigns such as the Junior League of San Angelo Family Resource Center, assisted with the $10.1 million dollar capital campaign to build the recently constructed Stephens Campus for Children and Families and co-led the nearly formed Child Sex Trafficking Team of Great West Texas.

Besides providing help and assistance to those in need within West Texas, DeLoach has been active within the San Angelo community. CAC said that DeLoach serves community and civic organizations including the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Friends of Art and Music Education Board of Directors at Angelo State University. DeLoach joined the Young Professionals of San Angelo and has been serving as its President in 2021 and as a member of the Board of Directors from 2019 to 2022. DeLoach is an Honorary Commander for Goodfellow Air Force Base 17th Training Wing and is a volunteer for Art in Uncommon Places.

“He was honored in 2022 as San Angelo Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professional of the Year, 20 Under 40 Recipient in 2019, and a graduate of the 35th Leadership San Angelo class in 2018,” the press release says.

For more information on CAC, visit cacgreaterwtx.org or call (325) 653-HOPE.

