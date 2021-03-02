SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas has started a new chapter. After breaking ground in February of 2019, a year of construction and renovation has brought the CAC to where they are today.
The CAC’s Justin DeLoach says when the campus is completed in late 2021 it will be one central location where they will house all of their programs in addition to partners from San Angelo police department, Tom Green sheriffs office, Homeland Security, Child Protective Services, and Shannon Medical Center.
This new building and campus will only continue to enhance their work for the community.
Children’s Advocacy Center new centralized campus
