Children’s Advocacy Center new centralized campus

SAN ANGELO, Texas - At Tuesday's city council meeting, San Angelo NAACP Chapter President Sherley Spears spoke about Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. Specifically, what the park needs, and doesn't need. Portable restrooms have been used at the park for nearly 20 years. Prior to that, there were brick-and-mortar facilities. Spears says there's a lot of chatter surrounding the park, and why it hasn't been updated.

"We want those porta-potties out of there," said Spears. "There are a lot of new modules available to put in restrooms and public parks. There is some disagreement I think in terms of whether or not it's a neighborhood park or community park; we were told it's a community park. Always was a community park, which is why it had a restrooms to begin with. Various myths have floated around around, such as crime and that type of thing as to why they took it out. But that is not what the Parks and Recreation Director told us, nor is it a substantiated by what the Chief of Police told us."