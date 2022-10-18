SAN ANGELO, Texas- A night filled with activities, laughs, and awareness as the Children’s Advocacy Center hosts its first-ever Family Fall Festival.

“This festival features all the partners that we work with in our community to advocate and prevent child abuse in our community,” said Justin DeLoach, with the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Families could walk around to each booth that features CAC programs, child welfare agencies, and community partners.

Multiple vendors, including CASA, United Way Concho Valley, Angelo State University Cheer Team, Bikers Against Child Abuse, and Enchanted Parties San Angelo, were in attendance at the fall festival. Each vendor at the free, family-friendly event had child-friendly games and prizes for kids.

The Children’s Advocacy Center Women of Hope also served nachos and hotdogs with entertainment provided by local DJs and musicians. The San Angelo Police Department, Biker’s Against Child Abuse, and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office had vehicles on display.

The advocacy center is excited to be all moved into their new building on Town and Country Drive and invites you to drop by and learn more.

“Be a part of our community in a big way for our next generation,” said DeLoach!