SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center was established in Tom Greene County in 1991 and since then has aided in our community to reduce the re-traumatization of children.

In 2021 the Children’s Advocacy Center accomplished a great number of things including having served over 6,000 individuals in our community but specifically reported, 4,451 individuals served through Hope House, 601 families were impacted by the Family Enrichment Services, 380 individuals were impacted by CASA and 611 individuals were engaged through Outreach and Awareness.

In addition, the construction of Stephens Campus for Children & Families was finally completed as well as the official opening of Town and Country Plaza and Hope House: Le Grande Family Facility.

Want to get more involved but do not have the time, consider helping supply the Family Resource Center with the following items:

Size 4 diapers

beach towels

Summer clothing for boys and girls of all ages

Boys and girls summer footwear

Baby wipes

Boys and girls socks

Boys and girls size 4T-5T pullups

Walmart gift cards

Sunscreen

Baby Formula

Taking a look at the numbers for 2021 (ended August 31, 2021) the Children’s Advocacy Center’s total revenue was $2,366,271.

Contributions: $222,261

Grants: $1,924.418

Fundraisers: $200,751

Miscellaneous: $13,854

Donor Restricted: $4,986

The total expenses for 2021 (ended August 31, 2021) were $2,441,737

Services and Education: $2,018.124

Administration: $391,192

Fundraising: $34,421

The programs offered by the Children’s Advocacy Center include Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) which speaks in the best interests of children who have gone through trauma and neglect and whose future home will be determined by the court of law. Hope House was created to become a safe place to visit to report abuse putting the well-being of the child’s safety and healing foremost. Family Enrichment Services provides services that aid in building stronger relationships between parent and child. Outreach and Awareness are dedicated to restoring hope to children and their families through free training and other opportunities in the prevention of child abuse.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas believes that everyone can make a difference, if you want to get involved please visit https://cacgreaterwtx.org/get-involved/ or call 325.653.4673 for more information!