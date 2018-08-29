SAN ANGELO, TEXAS -

"We do therapy programs for our children, additional staff training for any any of our medical staff, and then also equipment for any apartment that would treat a pediatric patient. So all of the money that's raised here at Sam's Club or at Walmart or at any of our local fundraisers- 100% of that goes right to help with those three things," Hope Barron, Marketing Coordinator for CMN, says.

The Children's Miracle Network donation campaign runs through the 30th of September.



"The Shannon Hospital that we benefit goes from Del Rio to Brady, and it's all of the Walmarts and Sam's Clubs in that area. It's also a national campaign, so it's all Sam's Clubs, all Walmarts throughout the country," Andy Maier, Sam's Club Store Manager, says.

Customers will have the option to donate at the check out.



"Just come in all of our cashiers even from our cafe to the front end and every department is asking to contribute. You can contribute our change or as much as you'd like on that," Maier says.

Barron says this every is important because this money will go directly to the children in our community.



"The fundraising event that Walmart and Sam's do is obviously a huge benefit to the hospital, but it's also the people that work in these stores that have kids that are treated at Shannon and either they know kids or they have kids," Barron says.



"At the end of the day the money stays here locally, you know. Our home office processes at the end of it and it gives back directly to the local hospital, Shannon, which impacts the local community and I think that's why, I like it so much because I know the funds are here and I know they're available for the people that shop here, work here, and live here in San Angelo," Maier says.

