EAGLE PASS, Texas – “The only ones that benefit from a lack of border security are the criminals and the smugglers,” Chief Patrol Agent for the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol Jason Owens said.

At a recent press conference in Eagle Pass, Chief Owens spoke about the criminal elements being seen along the Texas-Mexico border by their agents.

“Because mixed in with those good people that simply come to seek a better life, we are finding daily, sexual predators, violent criminals, narcotics traffickers,” Owens said.

“They’ve apprehended more than 50 people on the terrorist watch list,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

At the West Texas Legislative Summit, Abbot also addressed border issues.

“The United Nations itself said the deadliest border crossing in the world is the border between the U.S. and Mexico,” Abbott said.

Another issue Governor Abbott said was stemming from the border crisis is the increase in fentanyl trafficking.

“In the past 18 months, law enforcement across Texas, just Texas law enforcement, they have seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in the entire United States of America,” Abbott said.

The Governor said that the state of Texas has done more to secure the border in the last year and a half than any other state in history.

“The world in which we live today is that every town in Texas and candidly every town in America is a border town,” Abbott said.

Congressman for Texas District 11 August Pfluger, who passed border security legislation this session, shared what else he thinks will help solve the ongoing issues.

“I don’t think the solution right now is new laws, the solution is actually political will, we need the administration to take it seriously,” Pfluger said.

Back in Eagle Pass, Chief Owens ended his address with this message to the public.

“I want you to understand that our mission is to keep you safe, and as long as an influx is allowed to persist like this, we are not able to do that in the way that we should,” Owens said.