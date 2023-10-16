SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Chicken Farm Art Center has announced plans to expand the business, which includes the possibility of a new bar and coffee shop on the property.

The Chicken Farn Art Center has partnered with The Color Brand to ‘completely reinvent the on-the-ground experience of everyone who visits this historic spot in our city.’

According to a post by the Chicken Farm, the business wants to take the history behind the site and create a place where families and fine art lovers can escape every weekend through several additions and improvements to the property.

Some of these additions will include an outdoor bar where visitors can explore the art on the property, a covered area to relax with family and their very own coffee shop.

Currently, the Chicken Farm offers places to stay with uniquely styled rooms.

The business will unveil a “grand opening” of their new hours and initial new offerings in the near future.

“Your support means everything, and we hope every San Angeloian knows this is happening for you AND because of you!” said the Chicken Farm Art Center.