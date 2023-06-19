SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Everyone who donates blood between June 1 and June 30 is automatically entered to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards.

The BIG 10K Giveaway is part of Shannon Medical Centers’ Blood Drive that will be from June 20 through June 21, 2023. According to Vitalant, summer is the most difficult time of year to maintain an adequate supply of blood and its products to help save the lives of patients in local hospitals.

Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy. 16–22-year-old female donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16-year-old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian–go to www.vitalant.org to find the form.

Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive

Donors get Chick Fil A Coupon PLUS choice of 2 Cinemark Movie Passes OR $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate OR $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate.

When: Tuesday, June 20 & Wednesday, June 21, 8 am–6 pm

Where: Harris Clinic 220 E. Harris 4th Floor Conference Room

Appointments Encouraged. Walk-ins Welcome. Call or text Kaitlin @ 325-213-5253. Call 877-258-4825. Go to Vitalant.org or download the Vitalant app