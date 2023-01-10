SAN ANGELO, Texas — A packed room for the start of the new year at the Bentwood Country Club as the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce hosted its first luncheon of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Hundreds of members heard a presentation regarding the state of the local economy from the Chamber of Commerce Vice President for Economic Development Michael Looney. Topics within the presentation include major business projects planned and underway for the coming year as well as industrial development.

“Industrial development plays a role,” said Looney. “About 6% of San Angelo’s economy is comprised of heavy industrial manufacturers. But, their economic impact on the community is very substantial as San Angelo has close to 100 different manufacturing enterprises here in San Angelo which makes it quite a manufacturing power in West Texas.”

The chambers’ economic development division works with the City of San Angelo to market the area for new business.