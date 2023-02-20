SAN ANGELO, Texas — Members of the Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate a San Angelo business.

They joined the Next-Home Centurion Realty Company members for a ribbon cutting at San Angelo Visitor’s Center. The company has been around for several years but now has new owners.

“We have three agents now, hopefully, we will have ten in a few years,” said George Kawaja, a representative of Next-Home Centurion Realty. “We’re hoping that we can do some building and development here if the opportunity presents itself.”

Kawaja tells us they are currently working with clients online across the Concho Valley.