SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The finale of the annual San Angelo Commerce Dinner was the announcement of the Citizens of the Year award at the McNease Convention Center — more than 600 people watched as Betty Joe and Richard Mayer walked on stage to accept their awards as the 2022 Citizens of the Year on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Richard, who grew up in a long-time West Texas ranching family, and Betty Joe, from Beaumont, have been married more than 50 years and have provided major donations to Angelo State University, including funding for the new Mayer Museum which is also the new home of the ASU West Texas Collection.