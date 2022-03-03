SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash at the intersection of South Chadbourne Street and East Washington Drive has slowed traffic in central San Angelo and resulted in one driver being transported to Shannon Medical Center.

According to police, shortly after 12:00 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, March 3, 2022, the driver of a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee who was headed west on Washington Street failed to yield the right of way after stopping at the stop sign at Chadbourne Street.

When the Cherokee entered the intersection it was hit by an oncoming Toyota passenger car that was headed South on Chadbourne.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Shannon Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way.