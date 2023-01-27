SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Bill Waters, Principal of Central High School, has announced his retirement after having served San Angelo ISD for 33 years.

Waters has served his entire educational career within SAISD, where he worked at three schools in the district; Edison Junior High, Glenn Middle School and Central High School.

“Over the course of my career, I have been asked one question many times, ‘why have you stayed here?’ My answer has always been the same, ‘the people,'” said Waters.

Thirty-eight years ago Waters arrived in San Angelo brimming with potential and drive for success. He made San Angelo his home after graduating from Angelo State University and was offered a job by two school districts, one of which was SAISD.

During his career, Waters said he was privileged to meet and work with many incredible people within the district.

“I have been able to build several staff teams filled with outstanding educators and hardworking, loving people,” said Waters, “I have been able to work with talented and caring leaders both in the school district and in the community on projects for both the city and the school.”

He described the students that have crossed his path over the years and his lasting relationships with them, how he has taught generations of students and even hired students he taught in the past.

His closing remarks thanked his staff and everyone who had a lasting impact on his career with SAISD.

“I will always view my 33 years with SAISD as a blessing. When I look back on my career, I will smile and believe that I made a difference,” said Waters, “Thank you for allowing me to teach you, work with you, work for you, cheer for you, and celebrate you. It has been my honor!”

Waters has left a permanent impression on the community and students he has served. He was awarded Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) as a Distinguished Administrator in August 2021. In January 2022 he addressed cyberbullying within the community and made waves across Texas in April 2022 when he raised multiple concerns in a speech to the SAISD School Board regarding increasing pressures students and faculty had been under since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Waters will continue to serve SAISD until the end of the 2022-2023 school year, making the class of 2023 his last graduating class.

