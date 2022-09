SAN ANGELO, Texas – A cement truck knocked over a tree in the median of Twohig Avenue at the intersection with South Koenigheim Street according to the Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene.

Concho Valley Homepage staff also shared there was a partial lane closure on South Koeignheim.

Download the Concho Valley Homepage App on the App Store or Google Play store to receive breaking news first and to stay informed on what going on in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley.