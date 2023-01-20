SAN ANGELO, Texas — We get it, it’s Friday, you are tired and an excellent coffee sounds good right now. Lucky for you today, Jan. 20, is National Coffee Break Day and there are plenty of places to enjoy a cup of your favorite joe in San Angelo!
- The Bearded Barista is open at 2412 College Hills Blvd from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. This veteran-owned and operated coffee shop is ready to whip up your favorite drink.
- Enjoy specialty coffees, food and more at The Grind Coffee & Cafe from Monday through Friday From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This coffee shop, which features Coava coffee, is located at 220 N. Chadbourne St.
- The veteran-owned and operated Longhorn Coffee Co. is serving up its Snakebite Blend at 901 S Oakes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- This family-friendly cafe is open at 1921 Sherwood Way to serve you coffee, food, wine and more. Buttercup is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Take a nice break and enjoy your favorite caffeine-filled drink at Cold Smoke from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cold Smoke is located at 1819 Knickerbocker Rd. in San Angelo.
- Don’t have time to sit down? Xertz has you covered! Grab a drink on your way to or from work at 2351 Sunset Dr. from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Xertz is also open on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.