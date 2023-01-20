SAN ANGELO, Texas — We get it, it’s Friday, you are tired and an excellent coffee sounds good right now. Lucky for you today, Jan. 20, is National Coffee Break Day and there are plenty of places to enjoy a cup of your favorite joe in San Angelo!

Bearded Barista

The Bearded Barista is open at 2412 College Hills Blvd from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. This veteran-owned and operated coffee shop is ready to whip up your favorite drink.

The Grind Coffee & Cafe

Enjoy specialty coffees, food and more at The Grind Coffee & Cafe from Monday through Friday From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This coffee shop, which features Coava coffee, is located at 220 N. Chadbourne St.

Longhorn Coffee Co.

The veteran-owned and operated Longhorn Coffee Co. is serving up its Snakebite Blend at 901 S Oakes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Buttercup, all-day cafe

This family-friendly cafe is open at 1921 Sherwood Way to serve you coffee, food, wine and more. Buttercup is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cold Smoke San Angelo

Take a nice break and enjoy your favorite caffeine-filled drink at Cold Smoke from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cold Smoke is located at 1819 Knickerbocker Rd. in San Angelo.

Xertz