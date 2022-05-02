SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cinco de Mayo falls on Thursday May 5 but the fun does not end there with events extending throughout the weekend!

Wednesday, May 4:

May the 4th Star Wars Trivia Martial Pint ( 19 E. Concho Avenue) 7:30 P.M. Call (325) 939-2337 to make reservations



Thursday, May 5:

Lincoln and Lake View Mariachi Concert Bill Aylor River Stage 6:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.

Pulgaso 5 de Mayo Farmers Market Pavilion ( 609 S. Oakes St ) 6 P.M. (325) 450-1075



Friday, May 6

Cinco de Mayo by Southside Lions Club

May 6 – 7

34 W Ave D San Angelo

(563) 650-1029

Saturday, May 7

Cinco de Mayo Festival May 06 – May 07 El Paseo de Santa Angela (325) 653-9577



Restaurant Specials on Cinco de Mayo: