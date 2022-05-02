SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cinco de Mayo falls on Thursday May 5 but the fun does not end there with events extending throughout the weekend!
Wednesday, May 4:
- May the 4th Star Wars Trivia
- Martial Pint ( 19 E. Concho Avenue)
- 7:30 P.M.
- Call (325) 939-2337 to make reservations
Thursday, May 5:
- Lincoln and Lake View Mariachi Concert
- Bill Aylor River Stage
- 6:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.
- Pulgaso 5 de Mayo
- Farmers Market Pavilion ( 609 S. Oakes St )
- 6 P.M.
- (325) 450-1075
Friday, May 6
- Cinco de Mayo by Southside Lions Club
- May 6 – 7
- 34 W Ave D San Angelo
- (563) 650-1029
Saturday, May 7
- Cinco de Mayo Festival
- May 06 – May 07
- El Paseo de Santa Angela
- (325) 653-9577
Restaurant Specials on Cinco de Mayo:
- Angry Cactus ( 1 W Concho Ave )
- Chef’s TEX-MEX Buffet featuring all of the Fix’ins! 4pm-10pm
- $22 Per Person Drink Specials – ALL DAY LONG!
- $5 Margaritas
- $6 Thirsty Gringos
- $4 Corona and XX
- Reynas Tacos
- 5 P.M
- Look forward to tacos, a brand new bar menu, live music, and a bounce house for the kids next door at Casa Rosa!
- Lone Wolf Pub
- 9 P.M.
- Live music from San Angelo’s very own, Rita Capuchina & Animo.