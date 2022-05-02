SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cinco de Mayo falls on Thursday May 5 but the fun does not end there with events extending throughout the weekend!

Wednesday, May 4:

  • May the 4th Star Wars Trivia
    • Martial Pint ( 19 E. Concho Avenue)
    • 7:30 P.M.
    • Call (325) 939-2337 to make reservations

Thursday, May 5:

  • Lincoln and Lake View Mariachi Concert
    • Bill Aylor River Stage
    • 6:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.
  • Pulgaso 5 de Mayo
    • Farmers Market Pavilion ( 609 S. Oakes St )
    • 6 P.M.
    • (325) 450-1075

Friday, May 6

  • Cinco de Mayo by Southside Lions Club
  • May 6 – 7
  • 34 W Ave D San Angelo
  • (563) 650-1029

Saturday, May 7

  • Cinco de Mayo Festival
    • May 06 – May 07
    • El Paseo de Santa Angela
    • (325) 653-9577

Restaurant Specials on Cinco de Mayo:

  • Angry Cactus ( 1 W Concho Ave )
    • Chef’s TEX-MEX Buffet featuring all of the Fix’ins! 4pm-10pm
    • $22 Per Person Drink Specials – ALL DAY LONG!
    • $5 Margaritas
    • $6 Thirsty Gringos
    • $4 Corona and XX
  • Reynas Tacos
    • 5 P.M
    • Look forward to tacos, a brand new bar menu, live music, and a bounce house for the kids next door at Casa Rosa!
  • Lone Wolf Pub
    • 9 P.M.
    • Live music from San Angelo’s very own, Rita Capuchina & Animo.